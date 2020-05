STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple crews responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning in Centre County.

Just after 8 a.m., a fire broke out on the third floor of the Sutton Court Apartments in State College.

The entire building was evacuated and two people were treated for carbon monoxide exposure but were later released.

The apartment on the third floor is a total loss.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.