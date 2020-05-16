Home lost in early morning fire in Canoe Creek

FRANKSTOWN TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A fire broke out at a house along Route 22 in Canoe Creek early Saturday morning.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around midnight and the fire was put under control around 1:15 a.m.

Traffic was diverted around the scene.

Three people were inside the home when the flames broke out. All were able to escape but, were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover according to a family member.

Damage to the house is severe on the inside and outside.