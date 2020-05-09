Early morning fire in Cambria damages home, sends one to the hospital

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews responded to a Cambria County house fire early Saturday morning that damaged a home and sent one person to the hospital, according to Cambria County dispatch and fire officials.

The fire broke out just after 3 am on the 300 block of Beautyline Drive in Adams Township, Cambria County. Cambria County dispatch says one person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and their injuries are unknown at this time.

Dunlo Volunteer Fire Company, St. Michael Fire Department, Beaverdale Fire, Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Forest Hills, East Hills, and Northern EMS all responded to the scene.