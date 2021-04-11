Early morning fire destroys American Legion building in Huntingdon County

MAPLETON BOROUGH, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning fire that destroyed an American Legion building in Huntingdon County, the Mapleton Fire Department confirmed.

Huntingdon County Dispatchers say the fire occurred on the 400 block of Railroad Street in Mapleton Borough, Huntingdon County. Fire crews were called out to the scene just before 4 a.m. this morning.

Dispatch officials add the building suffered “extensive damage.” Mapleton Fire Department officials say the building has been deemed a total loss.

Mapleton Fire Company, Mill Creek Fire Company, Mount Union Fire Company, Huntingdon Regional Fire and Rescue, Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Department, among others were on scene to assist with the fire, dispatch confirmed.

Alexandria Fire Company, Petersburg Fire Company and Orbisonia Fire Company brought their water supply tankers to assist as well.

No injuries have been reported from the fire. The scene was cleared just before 9 a.m. this morning.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.