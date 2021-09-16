One dead after early morning crash on Rt 22 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man was killed in a crash on Route 22 early Thursday morning after crashing into an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Route 22 just west of Oriskany Road. 47-year-old Terry Morder of Mount Union was pronounced dead after his vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and struck the tractor-trailer that was coming towards him. The driver tried to miss Morder, but couldn’t avoid impact. The driver then swerved and hit an embankment, leaving both vehicles disabled.

According to 511PA, Route 22 between Big Valley Pike and State Route 2020 is now reopened. It was closed for more than 6 hours Thursday morning.

The investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.