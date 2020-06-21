Early morning crash leaves one dead in Somerset County

SHADE TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police were called to the scene of a truck crash early Sunday morning where the driver was found dead after being thrown from hiw Ford F-350.

Troopers report that Johsua Lynn Smith, 25, of Central City, was driving north on Route 160 just after 4:30 a.m. when his truck crossed into the other lane and crashed into a culvert.

The truck reportedly went airborne and rolled several times. In the process, Smith was thrown from the truck and suffered severe head trauma. Troopers report that Smith was found, deceased, upon arrival to the crash scene.