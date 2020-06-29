Early morning crash leaves 5 with injuries

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police, fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at the East Freedom Walmart signal light intersection on Dunnings Highway Monday morning.

The crash occurred before 9 a.m. when police say that a vehicle was driving south on Dunnings Highway when the second car crossed into their path.

Police report that one car had four passengers, two of which were chidren secured in child seats. The second car only had the driver inside.

According to reports, all five involved had minor injuries.