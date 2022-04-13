CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of an early morning barn fire in Sandy Township.

The call came in around 6:54 a.m. for the barn located at 1941 Gamelands Road in DuBois with about a dozen crews responding to the scene. There was nobody inside the barn and no firefighters were injured, however, there were chickens inside that were killed.

There is heavy smoke throughout the entire structure of the barn and heavy fire damage on both the ground and second floors, Rob Burgeson, Chief of Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department. State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and is not sure if the barn is a total loss at this time.

According to Burgeson, crews on scene had trouble getting into the barn, as it was wrapped in steel and there was lumber and hay inside making it even harder to extinguish. the flames. They also had trouble getting water supply due to the barn being in a rural area. It took crews a little less than an hour to control the fire.

The following fire departments responded to the scene, Sandy Township, Dubois, Falls Creek, Brockway, Penfield, Sykesville, Reynoldsville and Curwensville.