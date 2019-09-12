E-cigarettes added to local ordinance for minors with tobacco products

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Trump is calling for a ban on non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes. This comes after at least six people have died due to vaping-related illness.

Officials in our area are taking similar steps to try and help their students stay away from these devices.

Since the last school year, Hollidaysburg Borough created an ordinance adding e-cigarettes and related vaping products to the existing rule that a minor will be fined if seen with any tobacco products.

“Now, that fine goes along with the vaping or the e-cigarettes or the pods or any paraphernalia that’s related to vape pens,” Dr. Maureen Letcher, Principal of Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, said.

A study from the American Heart Association finds 41 percent of young adults started vaping because of the flavor, a trend Letcher said she’s noticed with her students.

“The flavor, that’s the problem is students says, ‘Well there’s not nicotine in it. It’s just flavor. It’s like chewing a piece of gum.’ It’s not because you’re putting a substance in your lungs.” Dr. Maureen Letcher, Principal, Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School

Letcher said the move by the borough, and the president, are big steps in the right direction, but the more needs to be done.

“We need the parents help. We need society help and we do need the government’s help in putting the right laws in place to protect our children as best as we possibly can,” she said.