SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTJA) — A duo in Somerset County are facing charges after police say they were caught on camera trying to make off with $600 worth of merchandise from a NAPA Auto Parts store.

On April 8, Denise Glover, 44, and Trevor Gillingham, 33, both of Fairhope, were allegedly at the NAPA Auto Parts store in Stoystown. They attempted to steal more than $600 in merchandise including jumper cables, work lamps and tire inflator.

State police said both were caught on the store’s security camera and were able to be identified.