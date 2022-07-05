HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted by Tyrone police for attempted kidnapping was busted with a woman while in the middle of burglarizing a Huntingdon County home, according to state police.

Tyrone Police took to social media on Sunday, July 3, hoping to get information to find 30-year-old Michael McNeal after an incident in the borough that morning. McNeal has felony charges including attempted kidnapping, robbery and burglary, police reported.

According to a complaint filed by Tyrone police, McNeal broke into the home of 32-year-old Elizabeth Schaul and attempted to kidnap her, telling her “you’re coming with me.” Schaul called 9-1-1 and it was related that McNeal was Schaul’s ex. Police noted McNeal’s bail conditions from June prevent him from being allowed at the residence.

Hours later, Tyrone police updated that McNeal was found by state police in Huntingdon while allegedly in the middle of burglarizing a home with Schaul. She reportedly told police they’ve been in a relationship for more than 5 years.

MICHEAL MCNEAL, 30 (Huntingdon County Prison)

Elizabeth Schaul, 32 (Huntingdon County Prison)

According to state police, the duo was burglarizing a home along Spruce Creek Road in Spruce Creek Township when the homeowner came home and caught them. They reportedly told the homeowner they were just looking around, but the homeowner told police they had a bunch of his belongings sitting outside next to a black truck.

When state police arrived at around 8:20 p.m., Schaul was seen outside and taken into custody. According to the complaint, a trooper had to go into the home and order McNeal out of the house. Police noted that the home appeared to be “trashed” with items thrown about and that there was fresh paint on the 2nd floor. McNeal later admitted to police that the paint they saw was from them “painting a canvas.”

Troopers also found out that McNeal didn’t have permission to use the black truck, the complaint reads. It was said that McNeal admitted to that as well after police found the truck belonged to his brother.

Schaul and McNeal are now facing felony burglary, theft and trespassing charges from State Police. As of this writing, McNeal will still have to answer for his charges from Tyrone police in Blair County.

Both were placed in Huntingdon County Prison. McNeal on $500,000 cash bail and Schaul on $400,000 cash.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for July 13.