SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after state police reported they were caught with a stolen vehicle as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, June 20, several troopers from state police in Somerset were helping Richland police search for a stolen vehicle, according to charges filed. They found it along W. Shore Trail in Stonycreek Township of Somerset County.

State police said it was parked outside of a residence where 40-year-old Anthony Jacob Ott and 40-year-old Natasha Lynn Burkholder were found. Police also noted the owner of the home told them that the duo was not permitted to be there.

The two were both taken into custody, and they were both caught with a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

As a result, police charged Ott with two felony counts of overnight burglary and criminal trespass in addition to a minor drug charge. Burkholder was charged with two felony overnight burglary and criminal trespass, as well. She also faces 11 minor drug charges.

The two are both lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post their bails. Ott’s bail was set at $50,000 while Burkholder’s was set at $20,000.

Their preliminary hearing will take place June 29.