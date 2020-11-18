Dunham’s Sports celebrates re-opening of DuBois store

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dunham’s Sports, an American sporting goods chain, will be celebrating the re-opening of its DuBois location on Friday, November 20.

The store moved to a new and bigger building located at 300 Commons Drive and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 28 Dunham’s Sports stores in Pennsylvania and over 235 chain-wide.

“We are excited to be re-opening this bigger store, which will allow us to better serve the sporting goods needs of DuBois and shows our continued commitment to the area,” said Jeff Lynn, chairman, and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation.

The new DuBois store will offer a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear. To celebrate their re-opening, the store will be giving away free 12-packs of Coca-Cola or Diet Coke to any customer making a $10 or more purchase.