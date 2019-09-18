Duncansville woman with one month to live

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kara Ebersole found out that she had stage 2 metastatic breast cancer in 2016 and after a series of surgeries she was told she was cancer-free. However, Kara said she just had a feeling that it was not actually gone.

Kara never really let it phase her when they told her the cancer was back.

“Ever since I was a very young person, I just knew in my heart that I wasn’t going to live to be old,” Kara told us.

Now, with about one month to live, she’s created a bucket list of things she wants to do right here in Central PA. She said her bucket list is very family-oriented.

“There are so many places around here. Its a really nice town and there’s a lot of family places to go to,” she said.

Kara has already been to the beach with her sister and recently visited the Poconos. She’s also spent plenty of time with her children.

And some things are still on her list….

“There is a place in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and it is called Shady Maple Smorgasbord. We are definitely going there! Maybe out to chimney rocks, and maybe have a picnic witht the family” -Kara Ebersole

Before she loses her sight, Kara says she’d love to see a full, bright rainbow. She says that’s the first thing that popped into her mind.

As time passes, Kara spends her days at home writing letters to loved ones,

spending the days with her pets,and sitting outside in her garden.

Kara says that those who wish to donate to metastatic cancer should do so through organizations like https://www.metavivor.org/ that donate directly to patients.