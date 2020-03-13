Duncansville VFW Post #8724 to hold Friday Fish Fry Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- State College School District plans to offer students free meals through the National School Lunch Program's Seamless Summer Option while schools are closed from March 16 to March 20.

The lunches will be able to be picked up at the State College High School bus lop, Weis Market parking lot, North Atherton Street, and Ashworth Woods Apartments, Boalsburg, Monday through Friday.