Duncansville VFW Feeds Hundreds of Veterans & their Families

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every month on the second Monday of the month, the VFW in Duncansville post 8724 feeds hundreds of veterans and thier families here in blair county.

The food is brought in on a refrigerated truck from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg. Meats, milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables are boxed up and given out by volunteers. The president of the VFW, Mary Dively says they’re able to coordinate all this, thanks to the generosity of the volunteers. “It’s not just the people that come in, it’s the people that help, oh my gosh, everybody’s like family — it’s what can we do? where do you need us? everybody just jumps in and does their thing. and we’re so happy it runs smoothly,” says Dively. The food is available for veterans and their families all they have to do is show a valid Military ID. The food drive runs until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out. Last month the VFW in Ducansville fed over 700 people.