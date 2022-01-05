Duncansville PA CareerLink reopens to help job-seekers, employers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA CareerLink in Duncansville is reopening to the public to help with an increasing demand of those looking for a job and employers needing assistance.

The Duncansville affiliate located at 536 3rd Avenue offers free computer assets to search for job opportunities and provide individualized support for people entering or re-entering the workforce. PA CareerLink programs are free for those who participate and will receive professional support and training to help obtain employment with a sustainable wage.

Those who participate are encouraged to sign up for an appointment due to limited space. Walk-ins are welcome but may need to wait if pre-scheduled appointments are ahead of them. Appointments can be made by calling (814) 317-5191.

Duncansville PA CareerLink is available Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main Blair County PA CareerLink office, located at the Altoona Public Library along 5th Avenue, is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.