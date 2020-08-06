Duncansville MARTIN’S reaches zero waste, joins 4 other stores

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts and commitment to healing the planet, The GIANT Company today announced four additional stores in Pennsylvania have reached zero waste, one of them being MARTIN’S Food Market in Duncansville.

The company has put recycling procedures in place throughout these four stores with team members carefully monitoring what is being sent to the trash compactor so nothing gets thrown away that could potentially be recycled or donated.

This includes ensuring no cardboard is labeled as garbage, filling designated bins with food waste and scraps for organic recycling, and collecting plastic bags, plastic film, and empty pharmacy pill bottles to be sent back to the company’s recycling center.

GIANT tells us that each store also participates in a chainwide expanded food donation program as a partner of Feeding America, donating products to local food banks, as well as the company’s Meat the Needs program, which donates frozen protein to regional food banks.

“When it comes to taking care of the environment there are no small actions, as every effort taken adds up and helps us to lessen our environmental footprint,” said Manuel Haro, vice president of brand strategy, The GIANT Company. “We applaud the efforts of our Duncansville, Perkasie, Quarryville and Warrington team members for embracing recycling across their stores and inspiring their communities by showing the healing effect our collective efforts can have.”

With today’s announcement, five GIANT Company stores in Pennsylvania have achieved this sustainability milestone. The Cleona GIANT was the first in the chain, reaching zero waste in Fall 2018.

Currently, more than 84% of all waste generated by The GIANT Company is diverted through recycling and donations, with a goal to get all stores to diverting 90% of waste by 2025.