Duncansville Farmers Market starts Saturday, June 26

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As part of The Duncansville Community Days, a Farmers Market will start Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hicks United Church parking lot.

The Farmers Market will feature numbers of vendors and food trucks which will continue every other Saturday through September.

Vendors wishing to participate are encouraged to contact the Farmers Market on Facebook for details. All vendor fees will be donated to a different local foundation or charity.

The Duncansville Community Days event will happen July 15 to 17, with a firework show and band performances.