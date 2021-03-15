Duncansville Domino’s Pizza raising money for local woman

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — A special fundraiser is being held for the mother of a 5-year-old girl recently killed in a Bedford county car crash.

Kendall Lake and her grandparents were killed in February when their vehicle collided with a log truck, so now in an effort to help the family, Domino’s Pizza in Duncansville is donating a percentage of all sales Wednesday to Kendall’s mom.

Domino’s general manager, Debbie Mearkle, said they think it’s important to help community members in need the best they can.

“As a dominos here, we work as a community, we work with the community, it’s very important for us to be involved with the community and gather together to help other people out, that’s usually my goal when I have fundraisers,” Mearkle said.

The money raised will help cover funeral costs and other expenses.