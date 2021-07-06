Duncansville Community Days returns, July 15

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Duncansville Community Days will return to the Duncansville Park, Thursday, July 15 and will stay through Saturday, July 17 night.

Duncansville Community Days is an opportunity to raise money and help local non-profit businesses in the Duncansville area through a three-day event that brings the community together.

A breakdown of the schedule of events can be found below:

Thursday, July 15

6 p.m to 6:15 p.m. – Honor Guard and Ceremony

6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – DJ Davey B

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Stuckey Ford Car Show (located in the Ball Field)

Partipants must pre-register their vehicle online at the Stuckey Ford website.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Alpacas

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Steel City Yacht Club

Friday, July 16

6 p.m. to 7 p.m – Mr. Kazam Magic and Balloon Show

7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Pam Chargers Baton Girls

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – HHS drumline

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Movie night (hosted by Hicks Methodist Church)

Saturday, July 17

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Craft Show

3 p.m. – Cornhole tournament (hosted by because of ADAM)

Registration begins at 3 p.m. with bags flying at 4 p.m. To register, text 814-270-6627 or send the $30 registration fee on venmo @bcofadam or on PayPal.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Horseshoe Cloggers

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Solo singer, Bree Gerhart

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Hair Force One

10 p.m – Fireworks display (hosted by Brumbaugh, Sponsored by Ace Hardware)

Bingo will be held every night.

For more information on scheduling or details about an event, visit the Duncansville Community Days Facebook page.