DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Duncansville Community Days kicks off Friday with tons of events happening at Memorial Park throughout the weekend.

Starting at 5 p.m. the opening ceremony will get the Community Days underway followed by an Honor Guard Ceremony and more! Both Friday and Saturday, July 15, are jam-packed with fun for the whole family with food and kids games.

Additionally, there will be bingo, axe throwing, pony rides, a petting zoo, a rock wall and more on both days!

Below is a breakdown of each day:

Friday, July 15



5 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

5:10-5:15 p.m. – Honor Guard Ceremony

5:15-5:30 p.m. – Hollidaysburg Drumline

5:30 – 6 p.m. – The ShowTwirlers

6 – 6:30 p.m. – Nova Elite Allstars

7 – 8 p.m. – Balloon Show hosted by Puzzletown Road Bible Church

8 – 10 p.m. – Outdoor Movie (Sing 2) hosted by Hicks United Methodist Church

Saturday, July 16



12 – 5 p.m. – Stuckey Automotive Ford Car Show

12 – 5 p.m. – Corn hole tournament by Because of ADAM & Eastin Charles Foundation

5 – 6:30 p.m. – Sweet Desire

6:30 – 10 p.m. – Hair Force One

10 – 10:15 p.m. – Fireworks



Through the event, there will be over 30 nonprofit booths set up to support the community. The Duncansville Volunteer Fire Company will be cooking up fried foods including chicken tenders and fried Oreos in sunflower oil. Also, if you attend, don’t forget to visit the camper for your chance to win a Lifetime Kayak!

For additional information about the Community Days, visit their Facebook page. Also note, debit and credit cards are accepted (services charges applied).

