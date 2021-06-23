DUI Victims’ Moving Memorial Tour comes to Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Association is making a stop in Ebensburg this week to address DUI problems in all stages ahead of the holiday season.

The Pennsylvania DUI Association is a professional organization that works to address issues from prevention, enforcement as well as adjudication and rehabilitation, according to their website. Their goal is to create a healthier and safer environment for all people across the Commonwealth.

Since the 4th of July holiday season pairs with festive drinking, they’re stopping at the Ebensburg Giant Eagle off Route 22 as part of their tour for Cambria and Blair Counties.

The event will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information on the Pennsylvania DUI Association, head to their website. There, you can also review crash-related facts and what the effects of drugs and alcohol have on our bodies.