BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers of the Blair County DUI Task Force will be on the lookout.

Some of the things they might do include staging DUI checkpoints, driving in roving patrols and even monitoring alcohol sales at stores and bars.

They say the best move if you’re impaired is to use a taxi or uber or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

They also mentioned that if you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.