DUI Task Force shares results from roving patrol

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County DUI Task Force along with the Pennsylvania State Police made their presence known Friday while conducting a DUI roving patrol.

The following results are from those patrols:

• 144 Individual contacts

• 125 Citations or warnings issued for vehicular violations

• 2 Drug DUI arrests

• 2 Felony – Possession with intent to deliver drug arrests

• 4 Misdemeanor – Drug possession and paraphernalia arrests

28% of all fatal crashes on Pennsylvania’s highways involved an impaired motorist even though impaired drivers only accounted for 8% of the total number of crashes, according to the 2019 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Crash Facts and Statistics.

The Task Force reminds motorisits that friends don’t let friends drive impaired.