DUI Task Force patrols Cambria County for Thanksgiving weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County DUI Task Force will be conducting roving patrol enforcement activities throughout Cambria County around the Thanksgiving holiday.
The DUI task force will be out from Wednesday, November 25, 2020, through Saturday, November 28, 2020 in order to deter, detect, and arrest impaired drivers.
The task force urges citizens to keep a few things in mind:
- DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE
- Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking driver)
- Know how prescription medications affect you
- If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member
- If you know someone who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternate and safe means of travel – friends don’t let friends drive impaired