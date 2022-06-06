BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers of the Blair DUI Task Force said they will make their presence known on local roadways to ensure Blair County roadways are as safe as possible.

The task force will conduct checkpoints, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness, according to their press release.

They also want to remind everyone of the following tips:

Avoid drunk driving altogether, and DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!

Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going

Remember, friends don’t let friends drive impaired!

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older.