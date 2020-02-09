D.U.I. Task Force in Blair County to conduct events this week

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Per press release from the Logan Township Police Department, the D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting one or more events this week in Blair County.

The press release states there will be sobriety checkpoints, roving patrol where officers will be in marked cars, as well as utilizing cops in shops, where officers may pose as customers or employees at distributors or six pack stores.

The task force wants you to keep a few things in mind this week: