DUI Task force conducting roving patrols, sobriety checkpoints ahead of holiday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DUI Task Force will be conducting several events starting this week ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Task Force plans to utilize check points, roving patrols, cops in shops and mobile awareness to insure Blair County roads are as safe as possible.

Officers are reminding motorists to never drive impaired and if you see an impaired driver you are asked to call 911.

The Task Force adds that they are committed to reducing the number of alcohol related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Blair County.