DUI checks, patrols taking place on Blair County roads

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County DUI Task Force will be hitting the pavement this week.

Officers will be making their presence known through check points, roving patrols or mobile awareness to help keep roadways in the county safe from intoxicated drivers.

According to crash data released by PennDOT, 17% of the fatalities in drivers age 16-20 were drinking drivers. Alcohol-related fatalities also accounted for 26% of total traffic crashes for all age groups.

The task force encourages the public to always designate a non-drinking driver, use a taxi or Uber or call a sober friend or family member for a safe transport home.

Those who see drunk driving are encouraged to call 911.