HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man was charged with DUI after state police said he crashed into a vehicle and left the scene.

The crash occurred when Michael Hummel, 35, was driving his white Honda Accord on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. Hummel rear-ended a vehicle that was driving ahead of him on State Route 22 near Pike Run Drive, according to state police.

Hummel then left the scene of the accident but was later found at the intersection of State Route 22 and 4th Street. Troopers say he was sitting in the passenger seat of his car and claimed he didn’t know what happened. Hummel reportedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot watery eyes.

State police also said that Hummel was unable to stand on his own when he was asked to step out of his car. He was then walked to a patrol car as he was sluggish and unable to walk a straight line.

Hummel reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety test and was not able to take breath test. He was then sent to J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital where he submitted to have blood drawn. Troopers said Hummel’s blood alcohol content was .257%.

Hummel faces misdemeanor charges including DUI, accident resulting in damage to a vehicle, driving at unsafe speeds, following a vehicle too closely and failing to stop and give information or render aid.

A hearing is scheduled for May 4.