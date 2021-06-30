D.U.I. Checkpoints in place for July 4 in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The D.U.I. Task Force will be organizing a series of traffic enforcement ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday.

Sobriety Checkpoints and Roving Patrols will be in place throughout the county by uniformed officers. Cops in Shops will also occur with police officers either in uniform or civilian attire. Officers may posed as employees or customers in six pack stores and distributors in attempt to deter liquor Law violations.

The Task Force reminds drivers to be alert while in the area of emergency personnel and vehicles. Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching an emergency response area.

The Task Force adds that they are committed to reducing the number of alcohol-related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Blair County. Officers are also reminding motorists to never drive impaired and if you see an impaired driver you are asked to call 911.