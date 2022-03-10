BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DUI Task Force of Blair County announced they will be on the lookout for the next two weeks starting Thursday.

One or more of the following events will take place:

Sobriety checkpoints: well lit and manned by uniformed officers

Roving patrols: uniformed officers in marked police vehicles

Cops in shows: police officers, either in uniform or in civilian attire, posing as employees or customers of six pack stores and distriutors in an attempt to deter liquor law violations

As always, the community is reminded to:

Never drink and drive

Know if your prescription medication affects your ability to drive

Wear your seatbelts

Allow enough driving time so that you are not rushed

Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians and actual/potential hazards

The DUI Task Force uses education, deterrence and apprehension to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, injuries and deaths in Blair County.