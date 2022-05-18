CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location between Friday and Sunday.

Between May 20 and 22, the Cambria Count DUI Task Force along with the District Attorney of Cambria County will be conducting these checkpoints to help reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related traffic collisions and fatalities.

The task force includes uniformed officers from police departments across the county who conduct a number of checkpoints and roving DUI patrols every year. This event will focus on both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers.

The task force is urging citizens to keep a few things in mind: