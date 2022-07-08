CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints during the month of August.

PSP Troop C in Clearfield said these DUI checkpoints will focus on removing both drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.

State police will advertise in advance with signs announcing the upcoming checkpoint, which is a requirement in Pennsylvania that police have to follow.

Drivers can expect the checkpoint to be brief. A driver will be asked to supply their license and may also be asked to supply vehicle registration and insurance.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Although the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” the Commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.