DUI check points, patrols coming to Blair County roadways

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DUI Task Force officers will be hitting the road in Blair County this week.

Officers will conduct checkpoints, roving patrols and mobile awareness to prevent intoxicated driving and unsure safe roadways.

According to crash data released by PennDOT, 17% of the fatalities in drivers age 16-20 were drinking drivers. Alcohol-related fatalities also accounted for 26% of total traffic crashes for all age groups.

The task force encourages the public to always designate a non-drinking driver, use a taxi or Uber or call a sober friend or family member for a safe transport home. Those who see drunk driving are encouraged to call 911.