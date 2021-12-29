DUI charges filed after driver threatens to fight Somerset police

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Berlin man is facing charges after Somerset police report he was driving under the influence and saying he would fight officers if they tried to take him to the hospital.

According to police, 76-year-old William Romesberg was driving through Somerset at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 when another driver on the road called the police due to his erratic driving. Police found Romesburg and reportedly watched him fail to maintain his lane and also run a red light on W. Main Street.

Romesburg was pulled over and exited his car but was unable to maintain his balance. Police noted that he uttered about drinking 10 beers. Due to his level of intoxication, police were unable to give him field sobriety tests. He then allegedly told police he’d fight them if they attempted to take him to the hospital.

He was eventually taken to UPMC Somerset where police say he refused a blood draw. He was taken to the station and eventually released to a family member. Romesberg will be charged with DUI and various traffic violations, police noted.