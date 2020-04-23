Duck Donuts in State College Offering ‘Take Home Kits’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many of us are staying home and probably cooking for ourselves a lot more now that so many businesses are closed meaning that you might be missing some of your favorite hometown eats!

We all get the urge to satisfy our sweet tooth! Our Morgan Koziar went to a locally owned donut shop in State College to see how their trying to make this tough time a little easier with some sweet treats. There may be many different treats that you’re craving during this pandemic. Duck Donuts in State College is finding a way for you to enjoy their treats by making them from the comfort of your home.

“So what we wanted to do was uh our customers know us for our uh made to order experience so we wanted to figure out a way to bring that into people’s homes” says Manager, Devon Lawrence

The take home kits are made fresh to order, “everyone of our donuts are made to order so when you place an order for your kit we’re going to drop it in the fryer cook it for you and then uh you come pick it up or you can have it delivered through our app.” Manager Devon Lawrence says their donuts are just something you have to experience for yourself, “they’re all vanilla cake based donuts warm and delicious little crispy on the outside light and fluffy on the inside uh it’s a really unique treat.”

He says the community and small businesses need to come together now more than ever…”small businesses are in need of local support you know we’re a locally owned company uh the other area businesses are locally owned and operated so it’s really important to stick up with our community and help out wherever we can.”

Supporting businesses with a sweet treat can make a tough time a little easier.

The take home kits come with the vanilla cake donuts, glaze, and sprinkles and Oreo topping options. You can order more adventurous flavored donuts on their menu like maple bacon!

Duck Donuts is located at 125 S Fraser Street in State College. You can reach them at (814) 954-4829 or by visiting duckdonuts.com.