DuBois working with law enforcement, experts after cyber attack

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The City of DuBois is working with law enforcement and experts to recover information after a cyber attack shut down their computer systems Monday.

City manager Herm Suplizio said the hackers requested 10 bitcoins as a ransom for the city’s data.

“It amounted to about $85,000,” Suplizio said. “We’ve elected to go a different direction.”

Instead, they’re trying to use local and state police, the FBI and computer data experts to determine what was accessed and what can be retrieved.

Suplizio said the city’s first priority was if any personal information was stolen.

He said people should not be concerned about the hack since the data does not appear to have been distributed at this time.

“They encrypted it,” Suplizio said. “By encrypted, it means it’s just sitting out there and can’t be used. No one can use it, including ourselves.”

However, one resident said this hack will make him rethink his own cyber security.

“We’re all vulnerable,” Tom White said. “To think it just happened to us, it does make you think twice about taking individual action to protect your information.”

The city did have backups to get some of the data back, and most of their systems were back up and running Tuesday.

“We are working daily, actually hourly, to correct the problem,” Suplizio said.

Suplizio said recovering the information could take several weeks to months.