CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was charged after investigators were told she had been assaulting her 14-year-old daughter for over a year.

On Feb. 15, Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue told DuBois City police that the daughter of 36-year-old Melissa Hawk claimed her mother had assaulted her. This alleged assault took place at their home along the 200 block of 1/2 S. Brady Street in the City of DuBois, according to charges filed.

The daughter told investigators that Hawk hit her multiple times with a spatula on her face, hands and top of her head. She added that Hawk also choked her to the point she felt like she was going to pass out, police noted.

Hawk allegedly assaulted her because she was late for school, the daughter told police.

The daughter claimed Hawk has been assaulting her for over a year. She often showed up to school with bruises on her face from Hawk hitting her, and she would try to hide it with makeup, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Hawk faces strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment charges. Her preliminary hearing is slated for April 29.