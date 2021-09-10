DuBois video game streamer accused of uploading child porn to Kik

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man faces over 50 felony charges after investigators received a tip from Kik for suspected child pornography.

Kik, an instant messaging app, notified officials in November of 28 image and video files believed to contain children under the age of 18 coming from a user, later 33-year-old Naithan Deyarmin, according to charges filed.

Through further investigation, police were able to track down Deyarmin via his IP address to his home at the 500 block of Maple Avenue today.

At the home, Deyarmin’s wife told police that he would use his desktop computer to stream video games, though she didn’t know the password to it.

Police seized the computer and found a folder labeled “Child Porn” that contained a slew of images and videos involving indecent contact with children.

Deyarmin was arraigned this morning on 31 counts of child pornography, 21 counts of photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He’s confined to Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 17.