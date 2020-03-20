DuBois United Methodist Churches joining to stream Sunday service

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– With bans on large gatherings, six United Methodist Churches in the DuBois area will take their church service online and over the airwaves.

“These are uncertain times for all of us, so with some shut downs and some bans on gatherings, we had to figure out how to do church in a new way,” Rev. Brett Dinger of DuBois Lakeside UMC said.

The pastors of DuBois First UMC, Mt. Zion UMC, Lakeside UMC, Home Camp UMC, Luthersburg UMC and Salem UMC DuBois will join together to broadcast their services.

All six churches will stream out of Lakeside UMC.

“We do want to abide by the rules that we have been given by the CDC and Governor Wolf, but we don’t want to panic,” Rev. Emigh of DuBois First UMC said. We want to keep as much as possible and that includes our worshiping.”

The stream be available online and will broadcast on local radio stations. A phone number will be available for teleconferencing.

The stream will start at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning with a bible study followed by church services at 10:30 a.m.

“Worship is always needed, it always needs to happen,” Pastor Kendra Balliet said. “This is the way that we’re finding to make it happen.”

The online live stream will be available here.

Services will broadcast on Sunny 106 radio stations 96.7-FM, 99.7-FM and 1420-AM.

Teleconferencing will be available by calling 877-309-2073 and using the access code: 248671981.

“Even if we have to be in our homes longer than normal, or in an unusual circumstance, that we are not alone, that God is truly with us and loves us,” Rev. Corben Russell of Mt. Zion UMC said. “We can still come together in ways to support each other, especially the way technology is today.”