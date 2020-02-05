DuBois to host US Olympic softball team

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The city of DuBois will play host to the USA Women’s National Softball Team in June.

It’s part of the team’s Stand Beside Her tour.

The team is traveling the country to prep for the 2020 Olympic Games, and their game in DuBois will be the stop in Pennsylvania.

The team will play a doubleheader on June 5 at Heindl Field.

“I think they’ve seen what we can offer here in DuBois and what our fields offer,” city manager Herm Suplizio said. “We’re extremely, extremely excited about it.”

The first game will start at 6 p.m. on June 5 and the second will start 35 minutes after the first one ends.

Tickets are $30 for reserved seats and $20 for general admission. They are already on sale here.