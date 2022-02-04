DuBois teen accused of setting concession stand on fire in Clearfield County

JARED ALBRIGHT

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old from DuBois waived his case to court after he was accused of setting a baseball field concession stand on fire in Boggs Township on Jan. 16.



Police said they learned video of the fire was being sent through Snapchat. In the video, Albright is recording the fire while a juvenile places a broom in the fire; both can be heard laughing in the video, according to the charges filed.

Albright and a juvenile were initially spotted walking on the road near the scene. Police asked if they saw anything in reference to the fire while they were walking home, but they said they did not.

No one was injured in the fire.