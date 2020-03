DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois police, with help from Penn State Police in DuBois, received a call about a person in the area of Juniata School having a weapon.

Police quickly responded and secured the school and the area.

They report that no one was found in the area with any kind of weapon. The lockdown that was in place was lifted earlier this morning.

WTAJ has a reporter headed to the scene and we’ll continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.