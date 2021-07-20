DuBois, Sandy Twp. create petition to move forward with consolidation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Consolidation efforts between DuBois and Sandy Township were put on hold last month, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Residents are making one last push to keep the possibility alive by putting pen to paper. Sandy Township resident Barry Abbott teamed up with town supervisor Sam Mollica, who was the lone supervisor who voted to continue the consolidation last month, started a petition to put the question on the ballot for the upcoming election.

They need 219 signatures from Sandy Township residents and 156 from DuBois. And right now that possibility is likely. Nearly 400 sandy township residents have signed – surpassing the 219 signature threshold. 100 out of the 156 signatures necessary DuBois residents have signed. The deadline to get enough signatures to get on the November 2nd general election ballot is August 3rd.

Petitions are located at the American Legion in DuBois, across from the Shankel’s Pharmacy on West Long Ave, and at the post office at Treasure Lake.

This process started after the supervisors voted 4-1 at a meeting to stop the consolidation, which Abbott believed violated his right as a citizen.

“Our voting right in my opinion was violated by the sandy township supervisors when they took a surprise vote to stop the consolidation process,” Abbott said.

Residents agreed.

“I think we should be the ones that determine if we consolidate or not. At least let us vote on it. Let’s see where it stands,” said Bill Allenbaugh, a DuBois resident.

“I think that’s very important. It’s not just a few they get to vote on a very important issue,” Sandy Township resident Barbara Gregg agreed.

Another resident helping Abbott and Mollica has a lengthy history in the efforts to combine the two municipalities, and now, Debbie Mechling believes they are in a better position than ever before.

“The last time we did it in 2002 we had a little bit of a harder time getting sandy township residence to sign the petition, that’s not the case this time,” Mechling said.

Abbott added the petition is not just for those in favor of consolidation. He wants to give people the opportunity to be heard.

“You are allowed to voice your opinion through your vote. All we want to do is get it on the ballot and then you will express your opinion when you vote,” Abbott said.