DuBois-Sandy Twp. consolidation to be put on November election ballot

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The question of consolidation between Dubois and Sandy Township is officially set to be put onto the ballot for the November 2 general election after Clearfield County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve it.

The ongoing question of consolidation has seen many twists and turns over the past few months. First, Sandy Township supervisors voted 4-1 to stop consolidation talks, which was then followed by one supervisor and a resident starting a petition to put the question back onto the ballot. An overwhelming number of citizens, more than 600 from Sandy, and 300 DuBois residents signed petitions to put consolidation onto the ballot.

Now that the question is officially on the ballot, Sam Mollica, the Sandy Township supervisor who has lead the charge said the day was a win for the people.

“I’m really happy that it’s on the ballot. I think that there’s going to be quite an outpouring of people voting for consolidation,” Mollica said

Prior to election, the Pennsylvania Economy League, who conducted the initial survey on consolidation between the two municipalities will be in DuBois on October 12 for a public hearing prior to the election.