DuBois restaurant owner charged over assault of employee

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested and charged a DuBois restaurant owner after he reportedly assaulted a female employee.

According to the complaint, 39-year-old Gong Yang Song used a spare key that he kept after installing a lock for the employee to enter her room on Nov. 28, 2019. From there, he reportedly groped his employee by reaching up under her shirt and down her pants. He then reportedly exposed himself to the employee.

The victim reportedly asked him to stop multiple times before she grabbed a knife that was next to her bed that she used to peel and eat fruit and stabbed herself, cutting an artery in her left arm. She says she did it in an attempt to get away from him and the situation. Other employees of the Fusion Buffet restaurant who were in the housing complex made him take her to the hospital.

She was then transported to UPMC Altoona. Song and his wife went to the police in DuBois to explain that he was drunk and couldn’t remember anything that happened, saying this was a common occurrence.

Police spoke with the victim again on Aug. 26, 2020, and her account remained the same about what happened that night in 2019.

Based on her testimony, Gong Song was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, and other related charges.