DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local family run restaurant celebrated a milestone Saturday.

Logan’s Quick Lunch on Long Avenue in DuBois celebrated it’s 30th year in business. This three generation family run restaurant has been a local favorite for many years, with Dave and Gloria Logan owners and their children and grandchildren all cooking and serving.

Manager Tracy Logan said that she has been there her entire life.

“30 years just seems unbelievable I can’t believe I’ve spent 30 years here. You hear people ‘I put 20 years’ and I hear them talking ’25 years I put in.’ I think oh my gosh, I’ve been here my whole life, it’s unreal,” Logan said.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Congrats to the Logan family on three decades in business.