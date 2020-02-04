DuBois Regional Airport offering rental cars

FALLS CREEK, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The DuBois Regional Airport is offering another way for travelers to get around, with a rental car service.

Dubois Airport Rentals is operating in partnership with Punxsutawney Rentals Inc.

The service has been up and running for around three weeks now.

The airport did have a rental car service that was discontinued three years ago.

Airport manager Bob Shaffer said he believes bringing the service back, will bring even more people to their airport.

“This allows those folks that didn’t have transportation arranged through family or a business associate, it allows for them another opportunity to get around locally and do their business,” Shaffer said.

Around 11,500 passengers traveled through the Dubois Regional Airport last year alone.

Find out more about the rental car service by visiting the airport’s website and clicking on the car rental tab.